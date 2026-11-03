WWE has announced additional details regarding its unusual plans for Monday, December 14, which will feature two separate editions of WWE Raw.

While the regularly scheduled episode of Raw will originate from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the company will also present a special event from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Orlando event will feature the inaugural John Cena Classic, bringing together talent from WWE’s Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands for interbrand competition.

Fans will also play a role in the tournament, with Club WWE members receiving opportunities to vote on participants. Additional details regarding the voting process have yet to be confirmed.

John Cena announced during Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn that Cody Rhodes will be the first participant in the John Cena Classic, with the tournament winner receiving a specially designed championship inspired by Cena’s signature spinner title.