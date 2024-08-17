Some new details have emerged about Sting being backstage at recent AEW events.

As noted, AEW superstar Darby Allin revealed in an interview that The Icon has been attending some recent AEW events. According to Fightful Select, Sting did pop up a few times when AEW was doing shows in Texas as he lives in that area. The report says that he had visited with friends and surprised Allin by attending one of his matches on Collision.

Yesterday, Sting hinted that he might appear at AEW All In Texas in 2025. The Hall of Famer officially retired from in-ring action at AEW Revolution earlier this year. On that night, he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW tag team titles against The Young Bucks in the main event.