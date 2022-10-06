The Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select have released an update on the Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo fight that took place prior to last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Both publications state that Andrade was the aggressor in the situation, and threw punches at Guevara, who did not throw any in return. This is why Andrade was the one who was sent home and Guevara remained to compete in the main event, where he picked up a victory for the JAS over Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

Andrade and Guevara had been spoken to prior to the Dynamite taping due to their back and forth shoot argument on Twitter, and were both instructed to not make things worse, which they agreed to. Several talents believed that the situation would be squashed instead of it turning into a fight.

The report does note that it seemed that Guevara did shove Andrade prior to the punches. News of their fight had reached the audience in Washington as Guevara was heavily booed for the main event. A number of fans also started chanting “Idolo” after Dynamite went off the air.