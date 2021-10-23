The big story going into the weekend was the backstage confrontation between top WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their belt exchange segment on last night’s SmackDown on FOX. PW Insider originally broke the story, stating that the argument the two had was over Charlotte potentially making Lynch “look bad” by throwing down the Raw women’s title when it wasn’t called for in the script. Lynch would retaliate by throwing her SmackDown title at Flair, something that was also unplanned.

In an update from Fightful Select, it appears that the original idea was for Lynch to grab the title away from Charlotte so she could brag about being “Becky 2 Belts” once again, but Sonya Deville, who was moderating the exchange, would order Lynch to give the belt back. It is reported that Flair didn’t think was the best course of action, with many believing that no matter what the segment would come off awkward prior to it going off-script.

During their argument Flair made it a point that her dropping of the Raw women’s title was accidental and was not meant be a shoot. The Queen was then asked to leave the arena before Lynch’s dark match to avoid any further confrontation. Fightful adds that previous reports made by TalkSport about Lynch and Flair having friction is true, and that Flair was unhappy by the booking she had against Bianca Belair on last Monday’s Raw.

We’ll keep you updated.