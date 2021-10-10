IMPACT Wrestling announced last night that the IInspiration (fka as the IIconics in WWE) have signed with the promotion and will be making their first appearance at the October 23rd Bound For Glory pay per view in Las Vegas.

According to Fightful Select, several within IMPACT were aware at the last set of TV tapings that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) received a “very nice offer” from the company, and that they had “other options” as well. It is reported that the finishing touches of the duo’s deal has been a closely guarded secret.

Lee and McKay were split up during their final run in WWE before simultaneously getting released back in April of this year.

