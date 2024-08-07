The Lucha Bros future becoming clearer.

As noted, the former tag team and trios champions, who have been with AEW since the beginning, are expected to be leaving the company once their contracts expire later this year. Previous reports revealed that they did have WWE interest, and that the two sides were in talks.

Fightful Select has released a new report confirming that the Lucha Bros have spoke with WWE, and that they are trying to get signed as a package deal. It is also noted that they do not want to go to NXT, meaning they would be elevated directly to the main roster if signed.

Penta El Zero Miedo’s contract is set to expire first, with Rey Fenix’s deal expiring around September. AEW has made efforts in trying to re-sign them, but those talks were delayed by The Lucha Bros themselves. One source tells Fightful that they wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lucha bros in Orlando to prepare for their WWE run. However, WWE has not directly commented on their talks with the Lucha Bros to Fightful.

