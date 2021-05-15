News recently surfaced that WWE’s Extreme Rules pay per view is set to take place on July 18th from the ThunderDome in Tampa, although that has yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

Now according to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that weekend (July 16th, 18th, and 19th) is looking to be one of WWE’s big returns for fans, as those mentioned dates all line up for SmackDown, Extreme Rules, and Monday Night Raw. Aside from WrestleMania 37 this will be the company’s first events with fans since their March 9th episode of Raw from Washington D.C.