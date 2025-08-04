Some more details have surfaced regarding the Hulk Hogan documentary produced by TMZ.

As we reported earlier today, TMZ has announced that a new documentary dubbed “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” will premiere next Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8/7c on FOX.

In an update, the celebrity-gossip media outlet has issued an official press release with some more details, noting the documentary will be available 24 hours after its’ premiere on Hulu, and more information on who will be part of the special.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release seen below.

TMZ PRESENTS: THE REAL HULK HOGAN PREMIERES TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 @ 8/7c ON FOX AND NEXT DAY ON HULU Hulk Hogan forever changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America, but tragedies and self-inflicted wounds complicate his legacy. Hulk’s closest friends, competitors, and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever. The special will highlight interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart and Mark Henry with additional interviews from WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair. About TMZ Presents:

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan premieres Tuesday, August 12 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu. Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco serve as executive producers with co-executive producer Susan Favre. Viewers can watch on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.