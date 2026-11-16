TNA Wrestling released the following official announcement regarding the company’s new deal with iHeartRadio.

Coming Soon: TNA Wrestling Radio, Only on iHeartRadio

TNA Wrestling and iHeartRadio announced today a new collaboration to launch the first-ever TNA Wrestling Radio station, set to stream exclusively on iHeartRadio and the iHeartRadio app. The news was first revealed Sunday on the live Destination X pay-per-view. This announcement expands upon the multi-platform deal TNA Wrestling and iHeartMedia rolled out earlier this year.

TNA Wrestling Radio will be available with iHeartRadio starting later this year as a dedicated digital audio channel, featuring archived TNA content, including past pay-per-views, memorable matches and unforgettable interviews.

TNA Wrestling Radio will spotlight TNA’s 20-year library of classic matches, historic moments, interviews, memorable rivalries and behind-the-scenes content. TNA Wrestling Radio will expand its offerings in the upcoming year to include original TNA podcasts, celebrity-driven shows, exclusive interviews, plus additional wrestling and entertainment programming beyond TNA.

“We are excited to expand our wide-ranging partnership with iHeartRadio as another way for fans to connect with their favorite wrestlers, revisit iconic moments and engage with TNA beyond the flagship weekly TV show,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

“Since announcing our broader multi-platform collaboration with TNA Wrestling earlier this year, we’ve been working together to identify new ways for fans to connect with the brand and its biggest personalities across audio – ‘TNA Wrestling Radio’ represents that next step together,” said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia. “By combining TNA’s rich library of iconic matches, memorable moments and legendary rivalries with iHeartRadio’s scale and distribution, we’re creating a dedicated destination where fans can engage in new ways.”

The TNA-iHeartRadio partnership will further expand TNA’s reach beyond Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, live events and existing digital platforms.

TNA and iHeart will announce the new podcasts and hosts in the coming weeks, including one dedicated to the popular Knockouts Division.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

About iHeartMedia, Inc:

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.