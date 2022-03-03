Fightful Select has released a new report revealing new details about AEW President Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor, which Khan had announced earlier tonight during the live broadcast of Dynamite on TBS.

-Fightful had reported yesterday that ROH was up for sale, but it was not known that Khan was even in the running until moments before the show.

-Multiple overtures had been made towards ROH since 2020 about a potential purchase. Former ROH COO Joe Koff and Sinclair Broadcasting did receive another offer that they were initially going to go with, but obviously chose Khan in the end. Word started going around on Tuesday night that Khan had completed the deal.

-Those within WWE were under the impression that Khan had bought a Japanese Wrestling tape library, not NJPW, but didn’t seem to be aware of the ROH deal happening.

-The report adds that talent that is on the ROH Supercard of Honor card in April was not aware of the deal either, nor have they been briefed as to what this means for their future. There were very few talents under ROH contracts anyway as ROH had announced at the end of 2021 that they would be going on hiatus until April 2022.

-Prior to the deal ROH did have planned dates for television tapings throughout the year. It is not currently known whether that plan will continue now that Khan owns ROH.

-It is noted that the current ROH women’s champion is Deonna Purrazzo, who is one of the top names in IMPACT. What this means for that relationship is also not yet known.

-There were some ROh talents who were not certain that the AEW names would be able to appear on the Supercard of Honor card. That is now no longer a worry.