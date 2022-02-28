As previously reported, Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

The match was listed on the internal match schedule for WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported today in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that the bout will be a complete smoke and mirrors match so expect some outside interference and other things to cut down on how many bumps McMahon takes.

The WWE Chairman hasn’t wrestled in over a decade and it’s been several years since he’s taken a bump.