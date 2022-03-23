As noted earlier, WWE and Fathom Events have officially announced that WrestleMania 38 will air in select movie theaters across the country. It was revealed last week that WrestleMania 38 is airing in movie theaters nationwide, but WWE officially announced the new agreement with Fathom today. Tickets to see WrestleMania 38 live in theaters can be purchased online at fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.

WrestleMania will not be shown in theaters in Texas. You can find the full list of participating theaters and buy tickets at this link.

Tickets are priced at different points, depending on your local theater. One of the Regal theaters in my area lists the tickets for each night at $19.22, while another theater in my area has tickets priced at $21.42 per night.

It’s interesting to note that the start time for WrestleMania at the movies is 8pm, indicating that the Kickoff pre-show will not air. They also have a run time of 4 hours listed, indicating that WrestleMania is expected to run until midnight.

“Fathom Events is the leader in the event cinema industry and they can deliver a unique and exciting experience to WWE fans who can’t make it to Dallas for WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are thrilled to partner with them as we bring our biggest event of the year to big screens nationwide.”

“Any fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s most pivotal event and Fathom Events is excited to bring these blockbuster match-ups to movie theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We’re also very proud to be working with WWE on this event and many more in the future.”

Stay tuned for more. The current WrestleMania 38 card can be seen below:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

