Several WWE releases took place on the main roster and NXT last month, and new details have surfaced regarding their next moves and contract statuses, as well as the future of the two main roster WWE veterans that will be parting ways with the company in the very near future.

In the case of Jakara Jackson, sources within NXT say her release didn’t come as a shock to everyone. Creative plans were already in motion to separate her from Lash Legend, signaling that some within the company were aware of what was coming.

Still, it caught many off guard, especially considering past internal discussions about possibly moving both women to the main roster. At one point, there were even pitches for Jackson and Legend to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

In terms of post-WWE opportunities, sources within MLW expressed interest in potentially bringing in some of the recently released female talent.

Gigi Dolin, who previously wrestled for AEW and appeared in TNA earlier this year, also completed several tours for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling back in 2018. She has past experience working with MLW as well, making her a familiar face to that promotion.

On the management front, Dakota Kai has secured representation over the last couple of weeks. Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) has also landed new representation as she prepares for her next move.

NXT talents released last month were under 30-day non-compete clauses, which have now expired. Main roster talent, by contrast, are subject to 90-day non-competes.

As noted earlier today, although not officially “released,” both R-Truth and Carlito have been informed that WWE will not be renewing their contracts. Their current deals are nearing expiration, with Carlito noting his contract ends in two weeks. Once that happens, his non-compete clause will begin. Both are expected to be free agents in roughly a month.

