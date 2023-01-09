WWE will hold the Money in the Bank event on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England, marking the first Money in the Bank to be held outside of the United States.

Fightful Select reports that one WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the “MSG of England,” and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.

This is why they didn’t book a stadium for the show. Another source noted that “running a show of this magnitude helps establish the importance of MITB as one of their biggest PPVs.”

Although there had been rumors that the show would go away altogether, that wasn’t seriously considered.

It was said to be a collaborative effort in 2023 for the dates and locations of the PLE schedule, unlike last year when Nick Khan got the credit.