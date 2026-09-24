As noted, WWE will be moving their weekly WWE Main Event show from YouTube to the Rumble platform, where it will air every Wednesday night head-to-head against AEW Dynamite.

WWE has since released the following official announcement to confirm the news:

RUMBLE TO BECOME THE NEW HOME OF WWE® MAIN EVENT BEGINNING OCTOBER 14

WWE Main Event to Stream on Rumble Sports Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT as Part of Long-Term Agreement

BSeptember 24, 2026 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Rumble, a video platform powering human imagination, part of RUM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), today announced a long-term distribution and content partnership in which Rumble will become the new home of the weekly premium program WWE Main Event.

Beginning October 14, Rumble will stream WWE Main Event every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with each episode available at Rumble.com/WWE as part of Rumble Sport’s lineup on Rumble.com and Rumble’s mobile and connected TV apps.

“WWE Main Event will be a key pillar in Rumble’s expanding sports programming lineup.” said Claudio Ramolo, Rumble’s Chief Content Officer. “WWE content has consistently ranked among the most-watched programming on television, top streaming platforms and social media for decades — a rare combination that resonates with both fans and advertisers alike. This partnership reflects Rumble’s ongoing commitment to bringing our users the very best in sports, entertainment and beyond.”

“Serving a digital-first audience is a core focus for WWE, and Rumble has built an accessible platform that is committed to delivering premium sports and entertainment programming,” said Alex Varga, EVP, WWE.

WWE Main Event features matches that take place weekly ahead of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown from venues around the world. Since its debut in October 2012, WWE Main Event has showcased several of the biggest WWE Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and more. The deal underscores Rumble’s continued push to grow its audience by bringing more premium sports content to the platform.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Rumble

RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and CPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group’s video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group’s mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information visit www.rum.group.