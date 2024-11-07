More details have surfaced regarding this year’s final WWE NXT premium live event.

As noted, WWE NXT Deadline 2024 is set for December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE released the following press release with all of the details on the big event on 12/7 at The Armory, with ticket on-sale and pre-sale dates and more.

MINNEAPOLIS TO HOST DEADLINE® ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT THE ARMORY

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, November 13 at 10am CT/8am PT Via Ticketmaster.com

Exclusive Presale Access Begins Tuesday, November 12 at 10am CT/8am PT

November 7, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) today announced that Minneapolis will host Deadline® on Saturday, December 7 at The Armory.

Tickets for the NXT Premium Live Event go on sale Wednesday, November 13 at 10am CT/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, November 12 at 10am CT/8am PT until 11:59pm CT / 9:59pm PT.

For the third consecutive year, Deadline will feature the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge with the winners earning earn a future match for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship. In addition, the premium live event will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action including NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans, Kelani Jordan, Ethan Page, Lola Vice and more.

Deadline will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.

