Two weeks ago WWE released several talents from their roster, including Wesley Blake and former NXT cruiserweight champion Kalisto.

According to Fightful Select, WWE did pitch the idea of re-teaming Blake up with Buddy Murphy multiple times after Steve Cutler was cut. The duo were NXT tag team champions back in 2015. Blake and Cutler also pitched their own ideas to WWE creative in an effort to get back on television.

Meanwhile Kalisto had garnered “significant praise” for getting into better shape during a time where he was off television. In 2019 Kalisto did discuss free agency, but ended up re-signing in January 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak. It was later that year that he expressed the desire to be a singles-star and break away from the Lucha House Party.

Stay tuned.