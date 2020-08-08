More Details On WWE Resuming Performance Center Training

According to Fightful Select, WWE coaches have been telling the Performance Center recruits that they will be moving to a new facility to resume their training. The report mentions that the new location is close to the PC, and is described as a warehouse. Word is that some of the coaches were upset that the trainees were getting paid in full while not working, which includes some opting out of participating in the audience at television tapings.
The report also mentions that Ryan Katz headed up a new promo session entitled “Promolympcis” where wrestlers would submit their own promos and pitches.
Stay tuned.
