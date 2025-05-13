Amazon issued the following:

WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to Host “American Gladiators” Reboot for Prime Video.

Gladiators 24/7 FAST channel launches with 200+ original episodes from the 90s. And Gladiators LiveNation tour sells out in record time!

NEW YORK – May 12, 2025 – Today, MGM Alternative announced that WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will join as host of the action-packed U.S. reboot of the iconic competition series American Gladiators for Prime Video. The announcement was made today ahead of the annual Amazon upfront presentation. Originating as a weekly U.S. syndicated show, American Gladiators burst onto screens in 1989 and quickly became the #1 watched sports entertainment show in the world. The show returns with an exciting new take, and an All Star cast of Gladiators for the modern era. The competition will feature brand new events, as well incorporate some classics from the original series like “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.” Original seasons of the series are available to stream on newly launched American Gladiators’ FAST Channel on Prime Video FAST.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is a WWE Superstar, actor, and television personality. He launched onto television as part of MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York. He is a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a fan-favorite both in and out of the ring. Beyond WWE, additional television credits include reality hits like Miz & Mrs. and competition shows such as Dancing with the Stars.

The featured Gladiators on the upcoming series will range from professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, pro crossfit champions and pro fitness trainers from around the globe all ecstatic to put their abilities to the test.

This follows the massive success of the British version of American Gladiators revival for BBC in 2024, which became the #1 new entertainment series in the country in the past seven years. A second season and spin-off series called EPIC Pranks also scored high ratings.

UK Gladiators Live Tour

Following the massive popularity of the UK series, Live Nation launched the Gladiators Live Tour, a live action, immersive entertainment event, which will run from November 1 to December 21, 2025. The tour features carefully selected Gladiators, including fan favorites. With over 400k site visits in the first two days of launch, comparable to Coldplay in terms of traction, the tour has had an overwhelming response, with dates in London and Birmingham already sold out. Within four days of tickets on sale almost every single seat across international venues was claimed. Due to extraordinary demand, Live Nation added two additional shows in Glasgow on December 20 and 21.

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise. The US reboot, combined with our epic success in the UK, our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment” said Barry Poznick, general manager MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment.

Executive Producers: John Ferraro & Daniel Calin

