More details have surfaced regarding the big WWE Takeover: Perth three-night event scheduled for this October.

As noted, WWE announced late Thursday evening that WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from Perth, Australia on October 11.

Additionally, the October 10 go-home episode of WWE SmackDown and the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw on October 13 will also emanate from Perth.

