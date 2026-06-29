As noted, WWE announced a NXT and AAA double-header for Labor Day Weekend during WWE NXT: The Great American Bash on Sunday evening.
In a follow-up, the company released an official press release with all of the details on the big events coming up next month.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
EDINBURG, TEXAS TO HOST NXT HEATWAVE® & LUCHA LIBRE AAA® ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 8 at 10am CT, Presale Access Begins Tuesday, July 7 at 10am CT
June 29, 2026 – As announced this past Sunday during NXT The Great American Bash, the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, will host a double-event featuring both NXT Heatwave & Lucha Libre AAA on Sunday, August 30.
Tickets for the single-admission event will go on sale Wednesday, July 8 at 10am local via http://www.axs.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale window beginning Tuesday, July 7 at 10am local.
Fans can register to be the first to receive exclusive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/aaa-nxt-texas.
Starting with Lucha Libre AAA at 11am CT, fans will see stars including El Grande Americano, La Parka, La Catalina, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo del Vikingo, Omos, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno del Mal, and more. Lucha Libre AAA will broadcast on YouTube in the U.S. and on FOX in Mexico, Central America and South America (excluding Brazil).
NXT Heatwave will immediately follow, featuring NXT Superstars such as NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria, NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project, and more. The NXT Premium Live Event will air exclusively at 3pm ET on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
About Fillip
Fillip is a Mexico-based holding company focused on propelling and revitalizing iconic and disruptive properties in the sports and entertainment industries. By strategically acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses, Fillip creates an ecosystem where innovation, commercialization, and fan engagement thrive. With a dynamic approach and a deep commitment to close collaboration with asset owners, Fillip invests in culturally significant properties poised for global expansion brands built on powerful stories that resonate across generations. By bridging tradition with innovation and leveraging a robust ecosystem of best-in-class operating partners — including top licensing agencies, content creators, and industry experts — Fillip unlocks new growth opportunities, enhances brand value, and brings beloved entertainment experiences closer to passionate fans worldwide. Combining regional market expertise with flexible investment structures, Fillip enables rapid execution and unlocks transformational value. Our portfolio includes AAA Lucha Libre World Wide, Kings League and Tycoon Enterprises. Additional information on Fillip can be found at fillip.com.