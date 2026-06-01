As noted, WWE has announced an upcoming live event tour of Mexico scheduled for this September.
Following the initial announcement, which dropped during the AAA Noche de Los Grandes special event and aired again during WWE Clash In Italy to promote the SmackDown and Raw shows at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on September 11 and September 14, respectively.
In an update, WWE has issued an official announcement with all of the details on the five-event live tour of Mexico.
From WWE.com:
WWE & AAA return to Mexico this September
June 1, 2026 – As first announced during AAA Noche de los Grandes this past Saturday, WWE will make a historic return to Mexico this September when – for the first time in 15 years – Friday Night SmackDown emanates live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Friday, September 11, followed by Monday Night Raw at the same venue on Monday, September 14, 2026.
In addition to Night 2 of Triplemanía 34 emanating from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, September 13, it was also announced that Night 1 will take place at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, September 11.
Additionally, WWE Superstars will kick off the WWE Mexico Live Tour at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara on Wednesday, September 9, followed by Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on Thursday, September 10.
This marks WWE’s first live event in Guadalajara for 13 years, and the only WWE live event to take place in Monterrey in 2026.
Tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, June 5, with information available at www.wwe.com/events.
A limited number of three-event combo tickets for SmackDown, Triplemanía 34 – Night 2, and Raw in Mexico City will be available in a presale starting Thursday, June 4. Fans interested in being amongst the first to receive presale information can visit www.wwe.com/triplemania34.
Fans attending the shows in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Friday Night SmackDown in Mexico City will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Rey Fenix, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Jade Cargill, Los Garzas, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Trick Williams, and many more*.
Monday Night Raw in Mexico City will see the arrival of WWE Superstars including Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Oba Femi, GUNTHER, The Usos, and many more*.
* Wednesday, September 9 at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico (WWE Mexico Live Tour)
* Thursday, September 10 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico (WWE Mexico Live Tour)
* Friday, September 11 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico (WWE Friday Night SmackDown)
* Sunday, September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico (AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2)
* Monday, September 14 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico (WWE Monday Night Raw)
As first announced during #AAANochedelosGrandes this past Saturday, WWE will make a historic return to Mexico this September when #SmackDown emanates live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Friday, September 11, followed by #WWERaw at the same venue on Monday, September 14, 2026!… pic.twitter.com/dfg8EKUedE
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026