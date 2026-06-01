As noted, WWE has announced an upcoming live event tour of Mexico scheduled for this September.

Following the initial announcement, which dropped during the AAA Noche de Los Grandes special event and aired again during WWE Clash In Italy to promote the SmackDown and Raw shows at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on September 11 and September 14, respectively.

In an update, WWE has issued an official announcement with all of the details on the five-event live tour of Mexico.

From WWE.com: