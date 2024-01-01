More information regarding Kevin Dunn’s WWE departure has surfaced.

In regards to Dunn’s departure from the company, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that he is retiring, and was not fired nor asked to leave.

He reportedly informed the company during Christmas week that he was done and there was said to be an internal push in an attempt to keep him to stay through Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Apparently Dunn preferred a clean cut and is done with WWE effective immediately.

