According to the Wrestling Observer, Bullet Club leader Jay White is most likely staying with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Switchblade cut an epic promo following his loss at WrestleKingdom 15 claiming that he was “done” with the company, with many speculating that the statement was storyline related. However, rumors surfaced that WWE was making a play for the former IWGP Heavyweight champion, and that many on the WWE roster supported bringing White in.

However, the report mentions that when AEW was formed back in 2018 White was one of first guys they attempted to bring in, where he revealed to the Elite that he had signed a seven-year contract with NJPW. White had stated in interviews in the past that being in Japan was his main goal, so his perhaps his emotional rant is leading to a babyface turn rather than a departure from the company?

