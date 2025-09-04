“The Human Suplex Machine” took his rightful place in hardcore wrestling history today.

Prior to the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., AEW color commentator and former ECW World Champion Taz was inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote the following recap:

Before AEW went on the air, Tony Khan came out and unveiled the Taz Hardcore Hall of Fame banner. Taz gave a quick speech thanking the fans and AEW. He said that as a New York guy, he’s always appreciated being accepted by Philly in their city. He thanked Tony Khan, the Arena and the fans. It was a short but classy moment.

The induction announcement last week was a surprise AEW officials arranged, PWInsider.com was told. Taz was not aware it was coming. After Dynamite went off the air, the majority of the AEW roster came out wearing the old Team Taz Dojo shirts as Kiss’ War Machine played. Taz’s wife and Hook then came out. The crowd, not knowing what was coming, chanted “Thank you Taz.”

AEW President Tony Khan said he couldn’t think of a better way to end their first night than to pay homage to the “greatest legend in the history of this building” Khan said the last time he was here, he was 13 and wearing a Taz shirt. He said Taz was a hero to him and millions around the world.

Taz said it was nice of his wife and son to kayfabe him and he got worked, then joked it wasn’t the first time he was worked in this building. He thanked AEW and the fans. He said AEW has an extreme type of fighting spirit like they did in the 1990s except there’s a bigger roster with a lot more money. Taz said he talks for a living but he’s speechless. He didn’t expect this and told the fans that he loves them. He was blessed to have some great memories in this building and to have the family he has. He said the roster busts their ass “every f***ing time.” He said the company was going to kick ass every time they are here in the next few weeks.

Khan then announced they would pay tribute to Taz when his banner is raised.