Club WWE has added another perk for subscribers, this time opening up access to select episodes from the WWE Raw archives.

WWE announced on Friday that four complete episodes of Raw from 2009 through 2016 have been added to the membership service. The shows are being promoted as Club WWE exclusives and are not currently available on Netflix.

The four episodes added are:

* September 14, 2009: Batista returns and faces Randy Orton

* September 20, 2010: John Cena battles The Nexus in a gauntlet match

* August 18, 2014: The Authority presents Brock Lesnar with a new championship, while Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella

* August 29, 2016: Kevin Owens wins the vacant WWE Universal Championship

The addition comes as WWE’s historical Raw library remains limited on Netflix. The Raw Vault currently does not feature episodes covering the period from March 2001 through the beginning of 2022. The complete Raw archive had previously been available through Peacock and the WWE Network.

Club WWE launched this summer at $99 per year, with membership benefits including ticket pre-sale access, exclusive merchandise and content, a community forum and a points-based rewards program.

WWE has also started using the service for additional exclusive content. Full video of Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship victory over Liv Morgan at a recent WWE live event in Chile was made available through Club WWE.

The service is also currently hosting a fan vote to determine one of the cover stars for the upcoming WWE 2K27 video game.