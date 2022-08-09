New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more action from the ongoing G1 Climax tournament will be airing this week for the promotion’s time slot on AXS TV. Full details, including what matches will be shown, can be found below.

This week on AXS, coverage of G1 Climax continues with a pair of thrilling matches from Korakuen Hall.

Lance Archer will take on Tom Lawlor. After Lawlor started late in the tournament, his first G1 matchup was against the imposing Murderhawk Monster, as he tried to get his campaign off to a strong start.

AXS viewers will also see David Finlay face Juice Robinson. After Juice abandoned his tag team with Finlay to join BULLET CLUB, the result was a war for two points and personal pride in an intensely physical contest.

Catch both matches this Thursday at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Fight Network in select international markets!