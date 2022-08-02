New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more coverage of the ongoing G1 Climax tournament will be airing this week on the promotion’s AXS TV broadcast. Full details can be found below.

Thursday night on AXS, coverage of G1 Climax 32 continues!

This week, NJPW on AXS presents two big matches from Ota-Ku. First Bad Luck Fale and Jeff Cobb collide in a gargantuan clash of the Monster A Block.

Then, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito meet in C Block. Having both dropped their opening matches, both are fighting for survival in a fantastic Tokyo main event.

With more G1 highlights to enjoy, it’s a great episode of NJPW on AXS Thursday at 10/9c!