Another round of non-WWE indie content is being added to the WWE Network this weekend.

WWE has announced that the “Welcome To The Independents” section will see the following additions on Saturday:

* ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Night 1

* EVOLVE 125

* PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 77: Pumpkin Spice

* wXw Toronto 2019

WWE added their first round of indie content earlier this month with the following shows – Best of Drew McIntyre In EVOLVE, Best of Keith Lee In EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestler Chapter 92: Entertaining Friends, wXw Femme Fatales 2019, ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Day 2, and wXw Ambition 11. The section also includes the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration, The FCW Story, a Table For 3 “Independent Spirit” episode with Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Ricochet, Chasing Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story, a Table For 3 “Table of Honor” episode with former ROH stars McGuinness, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Formerly Known As specials on Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley, and a Journey to WrestleMania: Daniel Bryan special.

Stay tuned for updates on the indie offerings from the WWE Network.

