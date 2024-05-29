As noted, MJF returned to AEW at Double or Nothing this past Sunday, his first appearance since he lost the world title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December.

Fightful Select reports that AEW did a good amount to hide MJF from the public, but he was spotted on a plane to Phoenix earlier in the day. MJF did indeed fly to Phoenix and then got driven into Las Vegas. Most of the AEW talent expected him back for the show.

It is noted in the report that MJF did not undergo surgery, which helped speed up his return. As for his feud with Adam Cole, the Salt of the Earth is going to distance himself away from ‘The Devil’ due to Cole being “a ways” away from being cleared from his ankle injury.

The creative plans for that have been pitched for MJF are said to be out of left field, but will likely end up working quite well for the top company superstar.