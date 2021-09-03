We reported last week that fans who were planning on attending Chris Jericho’s upcoming boat cruise are required to show proof that they received the COVID-19 vaccine, something his official website stated in the health & management section. As a reminder…everyone on the cruise (staff and talent included) needs to have gotten the vaccine at least two weeks before the cruise departs from Miami on October 21st towards the Bahamas.

Due to these new restrictions children under 12 years old will not be able to attend the cruise at all, something Jericho recently confirmed with the Wrestling Observer ahead of this week’s Newsletter. The Observer notes that there normally are not that many children under 12 on the cruise anyway, but in 2020 there were families that travelled together.

A number of top stars from AEW will be appearing including Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, and women’s champion Britt Baker, along with Jericho himself and special guest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.