WWE returns with the first NXT premium live event of 2024 tonight.

Ahead of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE this evening, Fightful Select has released several late backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

* The show kicks off with a match from the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

* The NXT Title match is scheduled to be the main event.

* Wade Barrett will be joining the commentary team tonight.

* Notable names like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock are not expected to appear on the show tonight.

* William Regal has been conspicuously absent throughout the day.

* There are talks about featuring a copyrighted graphic moment during the show.

* Significant developments are expected for Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes during the broadcast.

* Lola Vice is set to play a role in the women’s title match.

* The LWO faction has been notably absent throughout the day.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage.