Some more late spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Scheduled as the pre-show dark match for tonight’s taping was Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Michin & Zelina Vega in women’s tag-team action.

– A Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar video package is planned for the show.

– Ryan Tran is scheduled to work the main event match as the referee.

– Also set for tonight’s show in addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing we posted earlier are The Street Profits, Austin Theory and Asuka.

– Kevin Owens is set to get involved in Logan Paul’s segment for his search for a WWE United States Championship title challenger tonight.

– Logan Paul will be on commentary for Kevin Owen’s match against Grayson Waller on the show this evening.

– Bayley is to get involved in the Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane match.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)