Some more late spoilers and backstage news and notes have surfaced for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s show at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, also planned for tonight’s show is the following:

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Bayley & Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

* Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (DARK MATCH)

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (DARK MATCH)

