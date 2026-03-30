The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Empire State,” and some big plans are in the works.

Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of the March 30 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this evening at 8/7c from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Heading into the 3/30 red brand program, we have learned of the internal lineup for the show.

Featured below is the complete WWE Raw spoiler match and segment listing for the 3/30 Raw in NYC:

* Cody Rhodes will open tonight’s show

* World Tag Team Title Street Fight Match: The Usos vs. The Vision

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: PENTA vs. Kofi Kingston

* Brock Lesnar segment.

* Another face-off between Roman Reigns and CM Punk will headline the show, and are scheduled for multiple segments throughout the episode.

As always, the card is subject to change, and does not include the many post-match angles, quick pre-and-post commercial break backstage segments, vignettes and video packages.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)