The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lonestar State,” and things are expected to pick up this evening.
Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of the April 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this evening at 8/7c from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Heading into the 4/6 red brand program, we have learned of the internal lineup for the show.
Featured below is the early WWE Raw spoiler match and segment listing for the 4/6 Raw in Houston:
- * Seth Rollins will open the show to discuss Gunther
* LA Knight vs. Austin Theory is the first match listed
* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh is the second listed bout
* The latest Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar “under the same roof” segment is set to take place
* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Michin & B-Fab is the third match scheduled. SmackDown’s women’s champion Jade Cargill is expected
* CM Punk is currently scheduled to close tonight’s show
* Although advertised by WWE on social media, the Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos bout is not listed in the early internal rundown
* IShowSpeed is backstage and will be involved at some point in the program
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
(H/T: BodySlam+)