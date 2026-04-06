The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Lonestar State,” and things are expected to pick up this evening.

Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of the April 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this evening at 8/7c from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Heading into the 4/6 red brand program, we have learned of the internal lineup for the show.

Featured below is the early WWE Raw spoiler match and segment listing for the 4/6 Raw in Houston:

* Seth Rollins will open the show to discuss Gunther

* LA Knight vs. Austin Theory is the first match listed

* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh is the second listed bout

* The latest Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar “under the same roof” segment is set to take place

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Michin & B-Fab is the third match scheduled. SmackDown’s women’s champion Jade Cargill is expected

* CM Punk is currently scheduled to close tonight’s show

* Although advertised by WWE on social media, the Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos bout is not listed in the early internal rundown

* IShowSpeed is backstage and will be involved at some point in the program

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)