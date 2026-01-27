The road to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh wraps up for the red brand tonight in “The 6.”

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this evening as the final red brand “go-home show” for this Saturday’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Heading into the January 26, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, WWE.com released the following updated preview for tonight’s show:

World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match

Otis and Akira Tozawa, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Brutus and Julius Creed, and Rayo and Bravo Americano will battle in a World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. Find out who will be next to challenge The Usos, tonight on Raw. AJ Styles will appear prior to career-threatening match against Gunther

Days before putting his legendary career on the line against Gunther, AJ Styles is set to appear on Raw. Don’t miss the final Raw before Royal Rumble, tonight. Gunther to grant a special interview en route to Royal Rumble

As he looks to add to his reputation as a “career killer” against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble, Gunther will grant a special interview tonight on Raw. Natalya will address her shocking betrayal of Maxxine Dupri

One week after shockingly betraying Maxxine Dupri and costing her protégé a chance to win the Women’s Intercontinental Title from Becky Lynch, Natalya will address the WWE Universe. Bron Breakker to discuss his suspension with Adam Pearce

Bron Breakker will meet with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to discuss his suspension. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8e/5p on Netflix.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.