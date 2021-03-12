AEW has announced several new matchups for the premiere of their Elevation program this Monday, which will be commentated on by Tony Schiavone and new signee, Paul Wight. In addition, AEW will be featuring a segment called the “rising star,” with the Nightmare Family’s Lee Johnson being the first young talent to be highlighted.

UPDATED ELEVATION LINEUP:

-Riho versus Maki Itoh

-Jungle Boy versus Danny Limelight

-Max Caster versus Dante Martin

-Tay Conti versus Ashley Vox

-Brandon Cutler versus Powerhouse Hobbs

-QT Marshall versus Marko Stunt

-Red Velvet versus Dani Jordyn

-Ray Lyn versus Abadon

-Diamante versus Leila Grey

-Big Swole versus Skyler Moore

-Miro/Kib Sabian versus Baron Black/Vary Morales

-The Butcher and The Blade/Private Party versus Dean Alexander/Carlie Bravo/David Ali/Brick Aldridge