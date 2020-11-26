AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which has been given the subtitle, “Winter Is Coming.” The show will feature Kenny Omega challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship.

-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

-Chris Jericho versus Frankie Kazarian

-Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin versus Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks

-Lely Hirsch versus Britt Baker

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship