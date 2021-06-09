New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more of this past year’s G1 Climax 30 matches have been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Full details can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, G1 Climax 30 continues as Hiroshi Tanahashi battles Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr. takes on EVIL!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!

NJPW on Roku.