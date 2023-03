AEW has announced more matchups and segments for next week’s episode of Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Updated lineup can be found below.

-FTR vs. The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Titles (FTR will leave AEW if they lose)

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Title

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

-MJF celebrates MJF Day

-We’ll hear from the Blackpool Combat Club