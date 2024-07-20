Following tonight’s AEW Rampage in Little Rock, Arkansas the promotion announced several matchups for upcoming episodes of programming. Check it out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 07/20 COLLISION:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack Match

-Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida

-Hologram to debut

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy for the AEW Trios Championship

-Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong

-FTR will speak

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 07/24 DYNAMITE:

-Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry & Hangman Page) in Blood & Guts

-Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Championship

-The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

-We’ll hear from MJF