Dakota Kai will make her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring return on tonight’s show as she faces Cora Jade.

Kai had been rumored for a main roster call-up until she returned under a hood during last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc special, attacking Raquel Gonzalez and allowing Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Title.

WWE has also announced that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will appear tonight, just one week after retaining over Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc. WWE noted that Ciampa will address the NXT Universe and discuss his next move as champion.

Solo Sikoa will make his in-ring debut on tonight’s NXT 2.0 show. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos arrived at Halloween Havoc last week, taking out Grayson Waller and making LA Knight back away and re-think an attack.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* New NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will open the show

* Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone

* Tony D’Angelo appears on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Cameron Grimes appears in “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will address the NXT Universe and discuss his next move as champion

* Solo Sikoa will make his in-ring debut

* Dakota Kai returns to in-ring action against Cora Jade

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.