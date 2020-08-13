More Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite On Saturday Night

AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which airs on Saturday due to the NBA taking the time slot on Wednesday.
-FTR versus Private Party
-The Elite versus The Dark Order
-Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament final
-Darby Allin in action
-Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros versus Natural Nightmares/Jurassic Express
-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee for the TNT championship
Next week on #AEWDynamite!! -Special date and time
(Aug. 22)
Available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets via #FITE pic.twitter.com/te9tSKZH5D
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 13, 2020
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.
