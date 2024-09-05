The lineup for this week’s special live Friday night episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

As noted, AEW Collision will air live on Friday at 8/7c this week, and will be immediately followed by a live episode of AEW Rampage and the “Countdown to All Out 2024” preview special.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/6 go-home Collision:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Fashion Fight: MxM Collection vs. House of Black

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

* Bryan Danielson, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks)