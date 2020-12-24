AEW has added new matchups for both nights of the upcoming New Year’s Smash special, which includes the return of former world champion Jon Moxley, the first time the Purveyor of Violence has appeared since Winter Is Coming. Check out the full updated lineup for both shows below.

NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIGHT ONE (DECEMBER 30TH)

-Kenny Omega versus Rey Fenix for the AEW world championship

-Wardlow versus Jake Hager

-Jon Moxley back in action

-Hikaru Shida versus Abadon for the AEW women’s championship

NEW YEAR’S SMASH NIGHT TWO (JANUARY 6TH)

-Cody Rhodes versus Matt Sydal

-Darby Allin versus Brian Cage for the TNT championship

-FTR versus Jurassic Express

-Special guest Snoop Dogg on commentary

