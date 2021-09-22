New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matchups for the October 16th & October 17th New Japan Showdown event, which takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A full updated lineup for both nights can be found below.

SATURDAY (OCTOBER 16TH)

-Jay White versus Fred Yehi

-Juice Robinson versus El Phantasmo

-Chris Dickinson versus Minoru Suzuki

SUNDAY (OCTOBER 17TH)

-Alex Zayne versus Will Ospreay

-Alex Coughlin versus Jonathan Gresham

-Tom Lawlor/JR Kratos/Royce Isaacs/Danny Limelight/Jorel Nelson versus Fred Rosser/Karl Fredericks/Rocky Romero/Ren Narita/The DKC