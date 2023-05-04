AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features the Firm Deletion matchup and TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action. Check out the card below.
The Firm Deletion
The Firm (Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty) vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & HOOK
TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action
Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance
