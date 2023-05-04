AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features the Firm Deletion matchup and TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action. Check out the card below.

The Firm Deletion

The Firm (Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty) vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & HOOK

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action

Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

Results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.