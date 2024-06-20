The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

As noted, AEW announced two big matches during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for this Saturday night’s prime time show on TNT, with Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator and Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage for the AEW International Championship bouts announced before the main event of the 6/19 AEW on TBS show.

After the main event, as the show was going off the air, Excalibur did a speed-read through updates to the lineups for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, AEW Rampage, AEW Collision and next week’s AEW Dynamite.

In the chaotic rundown of bouts for the next four AEW shows, another match was confirmed.

Teased earlier in the 6/19 Dynamite in a backstage segment, Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata will join forces to take on The Premier Athletes team of Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods.

Previously announced for the 6/22 episode of AEW Collision is “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho & Big Bill taking on the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.