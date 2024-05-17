AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on this Friday morning and announced several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT.

Khan reveals that HOOK will battle Johnny TV and Rocky Romero willf ace Katsuyori Shibata in FTW Contender matches. He also adds that FTR and Bryan Danielson will battle Lance Archer and The Righteous.

#AEWCollision TOMORROW NIGHT!

FTW Contenders Series HOOK vs Johnny TV - HOOK wants a spot in FTW 3-Way Eliminator, to earn it he must face Johnny TV in a FTW Contender Series match, and the winner moves on to the Eliminator

TOMORROW, Sat 5/18

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT FTW Contenders Series@K_Shibata2022 vs @azucarRoc With a spot in Wednesday's FTW Eliminator at stake,

FTW Contenders Series Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero - With a spot in Wednesday's FTW Eliminator at stake, Katsuyori Shibata collides vs. longtime friend Rocky Romero for the first time ever

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MAY 18TH COLLISION & RAMPAGE:

COLLISION:

-Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero FTW Contender Series

-HOOK vs. Johnny TV FTW Contender Series

-Bryan Danielson & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy

RAMPAGE:

-Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Cage